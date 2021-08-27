Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCACU. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $192,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

