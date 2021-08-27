Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.65% of the company’s stock.

OCAX stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

