Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 14,012 Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $960,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOV opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $859.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $90,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

