Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after buying an additional 175,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 655,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,396,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,987,000 after buying an additional 389,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth $7,137,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HVT stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $658.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

