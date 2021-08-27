Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHHC. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHHC stock opened at $9.65 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

