Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Announces Earnings Results

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.

LTRX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. 622,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,899. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $162.96 million, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Lantronix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.