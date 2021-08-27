LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €72.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €59.24 ($69.69) on Wednesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a fifty-two week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.43.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

