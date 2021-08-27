Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWIM. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

