Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LBUY remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. 83,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11. Leafbuyer Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

