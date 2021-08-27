Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LBUY remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Friday. 83,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11. Leafbuyer Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30.
Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile
