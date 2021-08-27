Lee Financial Co Has $33,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded up $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $712.24. 409,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,099,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.88 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $705.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.30, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,175 shares of company stock worth $38,151,862. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

