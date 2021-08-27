Lee Financial Co Invests $42,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,642. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.