Lee Financial Co Purchases 51 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 25.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Target were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock worth $27,956,684. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.04. The company had a trading volume of 102,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.87. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

