Leoni (ETR:LEO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.86

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €14.86 ($17.48) and traded as high as €18.50 ($21.76). Leoni shares last traded at €18.38 ($21.62), with a volume of 474,665 shares.

LEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Leoni has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €9.62 ($11.31).

The company has a market cap of $568.11 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

