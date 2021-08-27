Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.96

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $188.96 and last traded at $188.59, with a volume of 2010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.32.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

