Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given New $128.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

LSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.70.

Life Storage stock opened at $121.98 on Monday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,432,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 51.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 47.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

