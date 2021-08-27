Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.39 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCUT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $17.56 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $386.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.89%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 2,520 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $37,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 641,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,624,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,453 shares of company stock valued at $148,380 in the last three months. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

