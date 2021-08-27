Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

Shares of LQDA opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $141.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liquidia by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.