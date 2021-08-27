Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Get Liquidia alerts:

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Liquidia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Liquidia by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia by 29.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.