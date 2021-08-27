Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) rose 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 2,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 375,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

LQDT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $882.81 million, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $770,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,808.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,071 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 108,246 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 153,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,141,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

