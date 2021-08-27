Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report sales of $1.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $184.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 959.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $86.90. 1,314,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,444. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

