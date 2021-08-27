Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 2,153.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LRENY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,071. Lojas Renner has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, housewares, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles.

