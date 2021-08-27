Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Short Interest Update

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 2,153.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
LRENY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,071. Lojas Renner has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.28.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
