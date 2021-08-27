Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Achieves $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,302.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.78 or 0.06707239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.69 or 0.01297429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.40 or 0.00361051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00129848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.49 or 0.00646950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.33 or 0.00329866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00310316 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.