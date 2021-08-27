Louis Charlton Acquires 135,621 Shares of Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Stock

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insider Louis Charlton acquired 135,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$14.03 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of A$1,902,762.63 ($1,359,116.16).
Louis Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Louis Charlton 79,006 shares of Transurban Group stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
About Transurban Group
Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.
