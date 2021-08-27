Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.18

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.99.

About Lovisa

Lovisa Holdings Limited engages in the retail sale of fashion jewelry and accessories. It designs, develops, sources, and merchandises fashion jewelry and accessories under the Lovisa brand name. As of June 28, 2020, the company operated 435 retail stores, including 41 franchise stores. It operated owned stores in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States; and franchised stores in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Vietnam.

