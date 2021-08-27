LSV Asset Management Buys 89,101 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,588,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,101 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.57% of Cabot worth $147,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,024,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 259,127 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3,738.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 250,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,940,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $259,068,000 after buying an additional 183,682 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $8,323,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 288.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 157,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $53.83. The company had a trading volume of 381 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,269. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

