LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75,783 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.34% of Crane worth $126,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crane by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,326. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

