LSV Asset Management Has $135.88 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,465,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $135,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $57.75. 21,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.