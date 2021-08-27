LSV Asset Management Sells 385,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,446,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 385,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.30% of Select Medical worth $187,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 2,923.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 31,484 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 77.7% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 85,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 37,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 52.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock worth $5,829,437. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

SEM stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. 2,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. Research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

