LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,741,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $207,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 571.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 133,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,198 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,558,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,004. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

