Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $7.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.96. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.07.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $404.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $415.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.38.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

