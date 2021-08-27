Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down to $12.16

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $11.91. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 23,536 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 408,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,250,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 561,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 124.6% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 830,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

