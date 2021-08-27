Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down to $12.16

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.16, but opened at $11.91. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 23,536 shares trading hands.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

