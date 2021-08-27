Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.25 at Credit Suisse Group

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$13.00 to C$11.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

