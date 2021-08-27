Lympo Trading Up 51% Over Last 7 Days (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Lympo has traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003040 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.16 or 0.00752569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00099935 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.