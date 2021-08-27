LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after buying an additional 35,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,567,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.30. 8,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

