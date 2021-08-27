MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 4.6%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.21. 30,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 416,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

MGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.25.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $1,630,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,275,564 shares in the company, valued at $136,430,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

