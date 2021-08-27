Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Cowen boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

