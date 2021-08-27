Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.90) Per Share (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

