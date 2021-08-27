Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 273,889 shares.The stock last traded at $94.59 and had previously closed at $94.57.

The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.44.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,518,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35,028 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 1,757.2% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,499,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,829 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Magellan Health by 21.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 917,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,445,000 after acquiring an additional 159,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 35.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after buying an additional 229,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

