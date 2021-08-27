Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 273,889 shares.The stock last traded at $94.59 and had previously closed at $94.57.
The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.44.
Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
About Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)
Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.
