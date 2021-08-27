Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MBUU stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $75.17. 1,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,651. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.26.

MBUU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

