Manchester United Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 8,144 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,414% compared to the typical daily volume of 538 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 53,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,894. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $798.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.79 and a beta of 0.94. Manchester United has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -180.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANU. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

