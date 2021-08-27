Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 966.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $3,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $820,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marathon Digital by 175.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MARA traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 126,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,098. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

