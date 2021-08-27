Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Marathon Digital reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 966.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marathon Digital.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $3,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $820,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marathon Digital by 175.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MARA traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 126,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,098. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 4.50.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.