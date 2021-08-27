Marie Mendoza Sells 1,050 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $23,457.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $27,867.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $27,772.50.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.75. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $34.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.