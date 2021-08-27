Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Markel by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,264.38 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,288.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,223.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

