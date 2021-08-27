Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 182.40 ($2.38).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 178.90 ($2.34) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.36. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.20 ($2.37).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

