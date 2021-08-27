Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Sets New 1-Year High at $174.54

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174.54 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 173.20 ($2.26), with a volume of 1444995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.70 ($2.23).

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Peel Hunt started coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 182.40 ($2.38).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.36.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.