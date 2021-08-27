Markston International LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Markston International LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

BABA traded down $5.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,563,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,413,484. The company has a market capitalization of $433.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

