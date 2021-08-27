Markston International LLC Has $605,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Markston International LLC decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 57,116 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $152.70. The company had a trading volume of 730,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,658. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.88 and a 12 month high of $153.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

