Markston International LLC Sells 363,462 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Markston International LLC reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363,462 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 2.3% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,114,000. Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 781,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. 674,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,421. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.59.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.