Markston International LLC Sells 363,462 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Markston International LLC reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363,462 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 2.3% of Markston International LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Markston International LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,114,000. Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 781,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
LSXMK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.29. 674,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,421. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.59.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
