Markston International LLC Sells 41,415 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Markston International LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 76.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 41,415 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.61. 2,345,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,830. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.11. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.